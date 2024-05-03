Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $932,000 Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of Global X MLP ETF worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 135,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

