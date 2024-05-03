Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $990,000 Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.20% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,229,000 after buying an additional 810,183 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,554,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after acquiring an additional 156,415 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 117.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 284,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 153,163 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,764,000.

NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $60.06. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.78.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

