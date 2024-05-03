Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $61.22 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.