Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 34,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 789,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,883,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,722,000 after purchasing an additional 550,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.