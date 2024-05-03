Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.18% of International General Insurance worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGIC. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International General Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 492.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 55,775 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in International General Insurance in the third quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new position in International General Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $2,000,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International General Insurance Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ IGIC opened at $13.50 on Friday. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.20.

International General Insurance Increases Dividend

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 25.06%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from International General Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.11%. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of International General Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

