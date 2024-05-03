Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 23,951 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,951 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 716,523.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 530,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 530,227 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,924,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 462.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 463,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 381,437 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,811,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,398,000 after buying an additional 193,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after buying an additional 167,606 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

