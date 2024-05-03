Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,553 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

