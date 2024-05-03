Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $980,000 Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMIN stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.73. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $894.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.