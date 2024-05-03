Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,392,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,689.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 52,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,261,000 after buying an additional 50,694 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6,844.3% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,248,000 after buying an additional 48,252 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 90,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,727,000 after buying an additional 47,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 180,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $200,535,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,249.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,278.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,180.90. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,518.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

