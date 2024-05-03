AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4,428.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $192.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.03. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

