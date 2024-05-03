Avantor, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Avantor in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

AVTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 264,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 82,843 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Avantor by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 159,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Avantor by 52.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

