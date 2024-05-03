Avista (NYSE:AVA) Shares Gap Up to $35.98

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.98, but opened at $37.87. Avista shares last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 106,377 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVA. Guggenheim raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
Avista Stock Performance
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avista Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the third quarter worth approximately $966,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Avista in the third quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Avista by 30.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 17,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Avista by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,820,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,944,000 after buying an additional 212,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.
About Avista
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
