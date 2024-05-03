Avista (NYSE:AVA) Shares Gap Up to $35.98

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.98, but opened at $37.87. Avista shares last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 106,377 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVA. Guggenheim raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Avista alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVA

Avista Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the third quarter worth approximately $966,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Avista in the third quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Avista by 30.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 17,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Avista by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,820,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,944,000 after buying an additional 212,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.