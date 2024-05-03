B. Riley Comments on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Lindblad Expeditions in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Lindblad Expeditions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ LIND opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $402.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.87.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 50.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 33,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,629.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,208. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.