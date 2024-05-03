Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $40.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.50 to $40.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

BAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $291.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

