Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Up 0.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $39.50 to $40.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $37.03. 6,173,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 40,707,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $291.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

