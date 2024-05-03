Base Resources (LON:BSE) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Base Resources from GBX 31 ($0.39) to GBX 30 ($0.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Base Resources Price Performance

Base Resources Company Profile

Shares of LON:BSE opened at GBX 13 ($0.16) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Base Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 13.50 ($0.17). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.26. The company has a market capitalization of £152.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

