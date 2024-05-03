Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 205.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,836,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 69.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,959 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $215,935,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 467.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,848,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,537 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,938,000 after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Baxter International Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

