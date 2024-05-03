Bel Fuse Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFBFree Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Bel Fuse in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.86 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 23.58%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BELFB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $760,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

