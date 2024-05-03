Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.73

Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.73 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 46.12 ($0.58). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.57), with a volume of 158,715 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.96. The company has a market capitalization of £336.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1,516.67, a P/E/G ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.46.

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. It operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass and bream, salmon, and shrimp breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

