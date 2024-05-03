Benchmark Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PINS. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,431 in the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 71.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.