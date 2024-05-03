Benchmark Trims IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Target Price to $106.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Benchmark from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.03. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $80.33 and a one year high of $141.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $856,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,219,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,575,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $856,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,219,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,575,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,508 over the last ninety days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AM Squared Ltd raised its position in IPG Photonics by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

