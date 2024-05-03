Berenberg Bank Increases Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Price Target to GBX 185

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 185 ($2.32) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s previous close.

Johnson Service Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of JSG opened at GBX 145.60 ($1.83) on Wednesday. Johnson Service Group has a twelve month low of GBX 99 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 148.12 ($1.86). The company has a market cap of £603.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2,426.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 130.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Egan purchased 65,000 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £89,050 ($111,857.81). 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.

