Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 311,637 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 311,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $7,937,394.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,002,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,973,786.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,845.36.
- On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 413,227 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 513,104 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,320,179.84.
- On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08.
- On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.
- On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.
- On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.
Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.1 %
LLYVA opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
