Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 311,637 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 311,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $7,937,394.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,002,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,973,786.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 413,227 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 513,104 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.1 %

LLYVA opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 54,565 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000. Mango Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

