Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

Shares of BWMX stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 83.58%. The firm had revenue of $194.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.51 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sagil Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 39.1% during the third quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 53,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $808,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.77%.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

