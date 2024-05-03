Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance
Shares of BWMX stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sagil Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 39.1% during the third quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 53,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $808,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.77%.
About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.
