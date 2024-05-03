Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $63.21, but opened at $70.54. Bio-Techne shares last traded at $76.32, with a volume of 655,489 shares.

The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

