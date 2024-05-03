Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Critical Analysis

Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Bit Origin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bit Origin and Bitcoin Depot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation & Earnings

Bitcoin Depot has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 157.54%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than Bit Origin.

This table compares Bit Origin and Bitcoin Depot’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Origin $6.26 million 2.10 -$28.22 million N/A N/A Bitcoin Depot $688.97 million 0.17 -$26.10 million N/A N/A

Bitcoin Depot has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Origin.

Volatility & Risk

Bit Origin has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Origin and Bitcoin Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A Bitcoin Depot N/A -645.75% -18.88%

Summary

Bitcoin Depot beats Bit Origin on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

