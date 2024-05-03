BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Mark Woodhams Sells 2,877 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BlackLine Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -596.90, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.87.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
