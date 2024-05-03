BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.3 days.
BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLCR opened at $29.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.88. BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $30.78.
BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.
BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile
The BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (BLCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of attractively valued large-cap equity securities selected through fundamental and quantitative analysis. It primarily holds US companies but may invest in foreign securities up to 25%.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.