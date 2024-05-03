BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives $11.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

TCPC stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.22%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 206.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

