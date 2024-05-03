Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 276,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $328,762.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,192 shares in the company, valued at $15,231,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $328,762.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,231,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 393.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on Block from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

