Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Down to $73.00

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.00, but opened at $67.91. Block shares last traded at $67.19, with a volume of 3,148,885 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 393.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 89,744 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Block by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth about $2,046,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

