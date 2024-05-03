Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.03

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 91284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OBDC. B. Riley cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 120,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,709,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after acquiring an additional 98,061 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 216.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

