Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $91.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.57.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

BPMC stock opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $110.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The company had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $2,188,371.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,289 shares of company stock worth $8,314,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $3,692,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 670,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,696,000 after purchasing an additional 33,243 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 95.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

