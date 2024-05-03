BMO Capital Markets Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $52.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.05% from the stock’s current price.

INCY has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

INCY stock opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. Incyte has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 531,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after acquiring an additional 37,932 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 963,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,465,000 after buying an additional 217,979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 85.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 987,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after buying an additional 454,416 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

