Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BOLT opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 878.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Newtyn Management LLC owned 2.69% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

