Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $61.89, but opened at $58.00. Boston Properties shares last traded at $58.93, with a volume of 276,537 shares changing hands.
The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 321.31%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Boston Properties
In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Stock Up 1.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $63.02. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.15.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
