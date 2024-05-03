BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $150.99

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 150.99 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 148.22 ($1.86). BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.88), with a volume of 17,633 shares changing hands.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of £30.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 150.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 147.53.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.