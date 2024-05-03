Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brady were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Brady during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brady during the third quarter worth about $255,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $477,100.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares in the company, valued at $19,124,886.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $477,100.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares in the company, valued at $19,124,886.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,111,542.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,982,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $2,283,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

