Brent C. Jewell Sells 7,500 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $463,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG opened at $63.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

About Apogee Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

