Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Short Interest Update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 210,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Bridger Aerospace Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 194,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Bridger Aerospace Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAER opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $195.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of -0.13. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group ( NASDAQ:BAER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

