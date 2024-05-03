Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,900 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMF. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $56.95.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

