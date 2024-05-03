Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,947,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $2,672,000. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $350.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.77. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.93 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.57.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

