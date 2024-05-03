Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,848,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Copart by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Copart by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,167,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,193,000 after purchasing an additional 262,499 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Copart by 72.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

