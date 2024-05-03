Brighton Jones LLC Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $126.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,832 shares of company stock valued at $21,499,127 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

