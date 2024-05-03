Brighton Jones LLC Sells 814 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 115.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Paylocity by 18.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $3,376,393.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,794.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,547 shares of company stock worth $9,356,359 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $149.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $230.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.74.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 21.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

