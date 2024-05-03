Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $250.25 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

