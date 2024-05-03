Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

Brinker International stock opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08. Brinker International has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,246,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $20,401,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $12,853,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after acquiring an additional 296,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 411.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 137,354 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

