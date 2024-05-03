Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EAT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

Shares of EAT opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $55.92.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,522,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 56,192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 63.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 411.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 137,354 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

