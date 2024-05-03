Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10, a PEG ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 101,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

