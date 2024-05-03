Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22), Yahoo Finance reports. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.0 %

BRX stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

